Florida Gas Prices are Slightly Higher Than Last Week, AAA Says

Florida gas prices continue to fluctuate, but remain low compared to the rest of the year. Last week, the state average declined 4 cents, increased 9 cents, then declined 3 cents.

Sunday’s state average was $2.92 per gallon. That’s 2 cents more than last week, 7 cents less than last month, 24 cents less than last year.

The state’s lowest priced metro area was Pensacola at an average of $2.67. In North Escambia, a low of $2.46 was available at multiple stations on Highway 29 in Cantonment.

“Price cycling remains a common occurrence at Florida’s gas pumps,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “The good news for drivers is that the higher end of that trend is much lower than it used to be.”