FHP Arrests Cantonment Man For DUI Hit And Run Crash

A Cantonment man was arrested following a DUI hit and run crash last week on East Kingsfield Road.

Alfred Ryan Long, 36, was charged with driving under the influence with property damage, leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage, and obstruction without violence.

The incident began around 10:00 p.m. when a blue 2005 sedan reportedly rear-ended another vehicle near the intersection with Cabot Street, then continued traveling until it crashed into a traffic sign. An independent witness at the scene reported seeing the driver—described as a white, middle-aged man wearing an orange shirt—flee the accident site on foot, walking eastbound. The witness noted the driver appeared impaired, reporting a strong odor of alcohol. The driver was later identified as Long.

A short time later, a responding Florida Highway Patrol trooper located Long, who matched the description, a few blocks from the crash site. Long was reportedly sweaty and out of breath. Upon contact, the trooper observed Long struggling to keep his balance, swaying and stumbling. The report also indicated Long exhibited several signs of impairment, including slurred speech and bloodshot eyes, with a heavy presence of alcohol detected on his breath.

During the investigation, Long was found to be concealing the vehicle’s Florida tag underneath his clothes, according to an arrest report. Troopers believed the tag was purposely removed from the vehicle in an attempt to deter the criminal investigation into leaving the scene of a crash.

Long was asked to perform a series of roadside sobriety exercises, which FHP said he failed. He subsequently refused to provide a breath sample to determine his alcohol content.

Long was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $2,500 bond.