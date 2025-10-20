Escambia Woman Charged With DUI Manslaughter, Leaving The Scene

An Escambia County woman was charged with DUI manslaughter after a fatal crash early Sunday morning.

About 12:05 a.m., a 51-year-old male was bicycling eastbound on Lillian Highway near Stafford Lane.

A 42-year-old female, later identified as Hannah Miatta Williams, was westbound in a 2014 Honda sedan. She failed to maintain her lane, collided with the bicyclist, and fled the scene, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The bicyclist was transported to a local trauma center by ambulance, but was pronounced deceased shortly after his arrival.

A piece of front bumper from the sedan left behind at the scene was traced by an embossed VIN to Williams. FHP troopers and Escambia County deputies responded to her residence where they located her outside by her vehicle where she had been involved in a second crash with an electrical junction box. Troopers said Williams also was making an effort to clean her vehicle at the time of the encounter.

Williams provided a breath alcohol level of 0.180, well above the legal limit of 0.08, according to FHP.

Williams was charged with DUI manslaughter, leaving the scene of a traffic crash involving death, DUI with traffic crash, tampering with evidence, and child neglect. In a release Sunday night, troopers did not detail the reason for the child neglect charge.

She remained was booked into the Escambia County Jail without bond.