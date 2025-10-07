Escambia Public Schools Foundation Awards $100K In Grants To Area Schools

October 7, 2025

The Escambia County Public Schools Foundation awarded over $100,000  in grants to teachers, schools and departments in the county through its Grants for Excellence program for this school year.

There were 20 grants totalling $100,213.86 awarded to teachers, schools, and departments in Escambia County Public Schools The high impact grants were awarded in the following priority areas: career/technical education, increasing graduation rates, literacy, low-performing students, STEM education, teaching quality/improving classroom instruction, and student resiliency.

The grant recipients were:

  • Beyond the Textbook: Bringing Chemistry and Physics to Life

    • Tate High School, Patrice Morgan

  • C.O.R.E. (Creating Opportunities, Resources, and Engagement)

    • Pine Forest High School, Tai Knight

  • Creating a Calm Down Room for Social-Emotional Wellness

    • Hellen Caro Elementary School, Amanda Cravatt

  • Electrathon Race Team

    • Northview High School, Michael Amerson

  • Electric Racing Carts

    • West Florida High School, Brandon Cherry

  • Empowering Education: Enhancing Access and Literacy Through Technology and Support

    • Deaf & Hard of Hearing Program, Kelly Jenkins

  • FBLA Across Multiple Levels: Cultivating Career Readiness and Entrepreneurial Spirit

    • Bellview Middle School, Jessica Steele

  • From America to Zimbabwe

    • Myrtle Grove Elementary School, Catherine Kozik

  • Growing Minds: The Living Garden

    • Montclair Elementary School, Elizabeth Greenberg

  • Immersive Career Exploration & Training for Students with Disabilities

    • District Extended Program:Project SEARCH, Lisa Armstead

  • Keeping It Calm

    • Bellview Middle School, Carla Thompson

  • Literacy Mentors: Empowering Students Through Buddy Reading

    • West Pensacola Elementary School, Sara Ratliff

  • Opening Doors to Literacy: Guided Reader Library Project

    • Jim Allen Elementary School, Bernadette Smith

  • Opera-tunity: Kids Creating Opera

    • Fine Arts, Barbie Spears

  • Reading the World : Literacy as a Launchpad for STEM Thinking

    • Molino Park Elementary School, Rachel Gilmore

  • Strumming Toward Literacy: Integrating Ukulele-Based Music Education in Core Curriculum

    • Montclair Elementary School, Stephanie Odom

  • The Sensory Learning Pathway

    • Roy Hyatt Environmental Center, Molly O’Connor

  • The Wizards of Ozobots: Tiny Robots Big Opportunities

    • Oakcrest Elementary School, Luciana Cajias

  • TimeKettle for ELLs: Real-Time Translation for Equal Access

    • Scenic Heights Elementary School, Megan Currie

  • Under the Sea

    • A.K. Suter Elementary School, Paula Stillman, Lead

    • Ferry Pass Elementary School, Laura Hobbs

    • Kingsfield Elementary School, Becky Mills

