Escambia Public Schools Foundation Awards $100K In Grants To Area Schools

The Escambia County Public Schools Foundation awarded over $100,000 in grants to teachers, schools and departments in the county through its Grants for Excellence program for this school year.

There were 20 grants totalling $100,213.86 awarded to teachers, schools, and departments in Escambia County Public Schools The high impact grants were awarded in the following priority areas: career/technical education, increasing graduation rates, literacy, low-performing students, STEM education, teaching quality/improving classroom instruction, and student resiliency.

The grant recipients were: