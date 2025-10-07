Escambia Public Schools Foundation Awards $100K In Grants To Area Schools
October 7, 2025
The Escambia County Public Schools Foundation awarded over $100,000 in grants to teachers, schools and departments in the county through its Grants for Excellence program for this school year.
There were 20 grants totalling $100,213.86 awarded to teachers, schools, and departments in Escambia County Public Schools The high impact grants were awarded in the following priority areas: career/technical education, increasing graduation rates, literacy, low-performing students, STEM education, teaching quality/improving classroom instruction, and student resiliency.
The grant recipients were:
-
Beyond the Textbook: Bringing Chemistry and Physics to Life
-
Tate High School, Patrice Morgan
-
-
C.O.R.E. (Creating Opportunities, Resources, and Engagement)
-
Pine Forest High School, Tai Knight
-
-
Creating a Calm Down Room for Social-Emotional Wellness
-
Hellen Caro Elementary School, Amanda Cravatt
-
-
Electrathon Race Team
-
Northview High School, Michael Amerson
-
-
Electric Racing Carts
-
West Florida High School, Brandon Cherry
-
-
Empowering Education: Enhancing Access and Literacy Through Technology and Support
-
Deaf & Hard of Hearing Program, Kelly Jenkins
-
-
FBLA Across Multiple Levels: Cultivating Career Readiness and Entrepreneurial Spirit
-
Bellview Middle School, Jessica Steele
-
-
From America to Zimbabwe
-
Myrtle Grove Elementary School, Catherine Kozik
-
-
Growing Minds: The Living Garden
-
Montclair Elementary School, Elizabeth Greenberg
-
-
Immersive Career Exploration & Training for Students with Disabilities
-
District Extended Program:Project SEARCH, Lisa Armstead
-
-
Keeping It Calm
-
Bellview Middle School, Carla Thompson
-
-
Literacy Mentors: Empowering Students Through Buddy Reading
-
West Pensacola Elementary School, Sara Ratliff
-
-
Opening Doors to Literacy: Guided Reader Library Project
-
Jim Allen Elementary School, Bernadette Smith
-
-
Opera-tunity: Kids Creating Opera
-
Fine Arts, Barbie Spears
-
-
Reading the World : Literacy as a Launchpad for STEM Thinking
-
Molino Park Elementary School, Rachel Gilmore
-
-
Strumming Toward Literacy: Integrating Ukulele-Based Music Education in Core Curriculum
-
Montclair Elementary School, Stephanie Odom
-
-
The Sensory Learning Pathway
-
Roy Hyatt Environmental Center, Molly O’Connor
-
-
The Wizards of Ozobots: Tiny Robots Big Opportunities
-
Oakcrest Elementary School, Luciana Cajias
-
-
TimeKettle for ELLs: Real-Time Translation for Equal Access
-
Scenic Heights Elementary School, Megan Currie
-
-
Under the Sea
-
A.K. Suter Elementary School, Paula Stillman, Lead
-
Ferry Pass Elementary School, Laura Hobbs
-
Kingsfield Elementary School, Becky Mills
-
Comments