Escambia Holds School Choice Expo As Choice Open Enrollment Opens

October 30, 2025

Hundreds of families attended the annual School Choice Expo this week at Washington High school.

Representatives from ECPS Career Academies and Choice Schools were on hand to greet guests and answer questions about their programs. Tables for career academy displays were set up inside the Washington gym and cafeteria. Local vendors will provide items for gift bags for attendees.

The School Choice Expo coincided with the middle and high school open enrollment period, which continues through December 5, 2025. The open enrollment period for elementary schools is from January 26 to March 6, 2026. Click here for the middle and high school open enrollment application.

For questions about open enrollment, contact Coordinator of Enrollment Services Chris McFarland at (850)469-5580. For questions about career academies, contact Steven Harrell, director of Workforce Education, at (850) 469-5357.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

