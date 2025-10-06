ECUA Water, Sewer And Sanitation 2025 Rate Increases Now In Effect

October 6, 2025

Rate increases for water, sewer, and sanitation from the Emerald Coast Utilities Authority went into effect this month.

The ECUA board approved a Citizens’ Advisory Committee recommendation for a 3% across-the-board increase for all three services.

The 3% increase for water and wastewater rates will be a moderate increase for most customers. For a typical mainland single-family residential customer using 6,000 gallons, the increase would be 44 cents for water and 50 cents for wastewater, for a total of 94 cents more per month. (Pensacola Beach water and wastewater customers pay a higher rate.)

For residential sanitation customers with a 90-gallon or smaller container, the rate increased from $30.56 to $31.33, an additional 77 cents per month. The senior citizen rate (65+) with a 60-gallon container increased 64 cents from $25.60 to $26.24.

Comments





