Driver Critically Injured When Vehicle Crashes Into Wooded Area Near Jim Allen Elementary

A man was critically injured Saturday when he crashed his vehicle into a wooded area near the intersection of Highway 95A and Eden Lane, near Jim Allen Elementary School.

The 55-year-old man was transported by Escambia County EMS to an area hospital with critical injuries to his leg.

His Chevrolet Impala SS came to rest in the wooded area.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.