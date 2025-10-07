Donald ‘Don’ R. Vachon, Sr.

Donald “Don” R. Vachon, Sr., 84, of Molino, Florida, passed away October 04, 2025. He was born in Cambridge, Massachusetts on February 21, 1941 to the late George Renee Vachon and Eva Marie Russeau Vachon. Don had a career as a professional truck driver and had a passion for home improvement projects.

He was a member of Pugh’s Chapel and had a passion for home improvement.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 25 years, Rebecca Poston Vachon; son, Leslie Poston; grandchild, RJ Vachon; sister, Arlene Gordon; and parents.

He is survived by his sons, Doug (Julie) Vachon, Rick (Serena) Vachon, Kenneth (Tabitha) Poston, Greg Poston, and Doug Poston; daughters, Denise McCaughan and Dawn Ramirez; grandchildren, Tanya Walker, Hunter Poston, Joshua (Lee Anne) Poston, Sara Poston, Brittanie (Nate) Hicks, Megan (RJ) Moye, Misty (Troy) Woodruff, Casey Vachon, Andrew Vachon, and Martin (Jen) Vachon; brother, George R (Peg) Vachon; great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.