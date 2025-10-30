Did You Know? Escambia County Has An Animal Search and Rescue Team

The Escambia County Animal Search and Rescue Team is always ready to respond at a moment’s notice, whether it’s a local animal rescue or deploying after a hurricane to support search and rescue efforts in another community.

The ASAR team includes members from the Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare who are trained to respond to disasters such as hurricanes, tornadoes or other large-scale animal rescue incidents.

Training is critical to ensuring our ASAR team is prepared for anything, keeping our skills sharp sothey can effectively respond and rescue animals who need help.

For more photos, click here.

Monthly ASAR training was recently completed at Bayview Park, which covered multiple disciplines including rope rescue, swift water swim skills, boat operations, water rescues, and practicing for the ASAR physical readiness test.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.