Did You Know? Escambia County Has An Animal Search and Rescue Team

October 30, 2025

The Escambia County Animal Search and Rescue Team is always ready to respond at a moment’s notice, whether it’s a local animal rescue or deploying after a hurricane to support search and rescue efforts in another community.

The ASAR team includes members from the Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare who are trained to respond to disasters such as hurricanes, tornadoes or other large-scale animal rescue incidents.

Training is critical to ensuring our ASAR team is prepared for anything, keeping our skills sharp sothey can effectively respond and rescue animals who need help.

For more photos, click here.

Monthly ASAR training was recently completed at Bayview Park, which covered multiple disciplines including rope rescue, swift water swim skills, boat operations, water rescues, and practicing for the ASAR physical readiness test.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 