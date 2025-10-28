DeSantis Appoints Doug Broxson To The Board of Governors Of The State University System

October 28, 2025

Monday, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of former Senator Doug Broxson to the Board of Governors of the State University System.

“As a leader in education reform, Senator Doug Broxson has stood by my side as we acted to support parental rights, eliminate DEI, reform tenure, and invest in teacher salaries,” sai DeSantis. “I am proud to appoint Senator Broxson to the Board of Governors and I know he will continue his great work to ensure Florida remains the number one state in the country for higher education.”

Broxson is the president of Doug Broxson Insurance. He has a long history of public service, having served in the Florida House of Representatives representing Districts 1 and 3 from 2010 to 2016, and in the Florida Senate representing District 1 from 2016 to 2024. Broxson held several key leadership positions, including chair of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Education and chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee. In addition to his work on education reform, he was instrumental in spearheading tort reform, a major driving force in lowering home and auto insurance premiums for Floridians.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 