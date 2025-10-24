Cottage Hill Man Charged With Grand Theft Of A U-Haul Truck

October 24, 2025

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office recently made an arrest in slightly unusual vehicle theft case. The vehicle was a 2021 GMC box truck rented from a U-Haul location on Mobile Highway.

James Joseph Sowinski, 55, was arrested at his Cottage Hill home this week on a warrant for the August incident.

According to the arrest report, the investigation centered on the U-Haul truck that was originally rented by Sowinski but was never returned on its due date of July 15, 2025.

The commercial vehicle was formally reported as stolen after the rental company attempted to contact Sowinski and sent a certified demand to return letter without success. The Sheriff’s Office was able to quickly track down and recover the vehicle at the Cutty Sark Liquor on Mobile Highway shortly after the official theft report was filed.

Sowinski is charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle. He remains in the Escambia County Jail without bond due to a propagation violation charge in a domestic violence injunction violation case from 2024.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 