Cottage Hill Man Charged With Grand Theft Of A U-Haul Truck

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office recently made an arrest in slightly unusual vehicle theft case. The vehicle was a 2021 GMC box truck rented from a U-Haul location on Mobile Highway.

James Joseph Sowinski, 55, was arrested at his Cottage Hill home this week on a warrant for the August incident.

According to the arrest report, the investigation centered on the U-Haul truck that was originally rented by Sowinski but was never returned on its due date of July 15, 2025.

The commercial vehicle was formally reported as stolen after the rental company attempted to contact Sowinski and sent a certified demand to return letter without success. The Sheriff’s Office was able to quickly track down and recover the vehicle at the Cutty Sark Liquor on Mobile Highway shortly after the official theft report was filed.

Sowinski is charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle. He remains in the Escambia County Jail without bond due to a propagation violation charge in a domestic violence injunction violation case from 2024.