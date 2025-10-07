Coleman Named Tate High School Teacher Of The Year

Chip Coleman has been named the Tate High School Teacher of the Year.

Coleman currently serves as an Agricultural Educator and FFA Advisor, where he inspires students to embrace leadership, innovation, and community through Agricultural Education.

According to the school:

A proud Tate High School alumnus (Class of 1996), Coleman’s journey reflects a deep commitment to education and service. After earning his Associate of Arts degree from Pensacola Junior College, he went on to receive a BSBA in Marketing with a minor in Management from the University of West Florida, along with certificates in Sales Management and Internet Marketing. He later pursued his passion for teaching, completing a Master of Education (M.Ed.) from the University of West Florida in 2018.

Coleman began his teaching career in 2012 as a substitute teacher with Escambia County School District, before moving into the classroom at Jim Allen Elementary, where he taught first and fifth grades for nearly a decade and served as RTI Coordinator. In 2022, he returned to his roots at Tate High School to teach agriculture and serve the FFA chapter, blending his background with hands-on agricultural education.

Guided by the three words that define him Faith, Family, and Outdoors Coleman brings authenticity and heart into the classroom. His leadership has strengthened Tate’s Agricultural Programs while instilling responsibility, work ethic, and pride in his students.

He is also guided by one of his favorite principles, a quote from Dale Carnegie: “You can make more friends in two months by becoming interested in other people than you can in two years by trying to get other people interested in you.”

“Chip represents the very best of what it means to be an Aggie,” said Laura Touchstone, Principal of Tate High School. “He not only invests in his students’ education but also in their personal growth, preparing them to be leaders in agriculture and in life. We are thrilled to celebrate his dedication as our Teacher of the Year.”

Coleman’s recognition as Tate High School Teacher of the Year reflects his unwavering commitment to student success, his innovative teaching style, and his embodiment of the Tate Traditions.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.