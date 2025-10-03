Century Man Charged With Strangulation, Burglary After Standoff With Deputies

A Century man remained in the Escambia County Jail Friday morning following allegations of a domestic assault that involved strangulation and led to a brief standoff with deputies earlier this week.

Elisha Tyquan Hunt, 31, was charged with domestic battery by strangulation, burglary with assault or battery domestic violence related, and obstructing justice.

An Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputy on patrol in the parking lot of the Food Giant on North Century Boulevard when he was alerted by a vehicle braking sharply and sounding its horn. The deputy approached the distressed driver, an adult female, who was visibly injured and struggling to breathe, with blood observed on her face and vehicle.

The woman informed the deputy that she had just escaped an alleged assault by her boyfriend, later identified as Elisha Tyquan Hunt, after confronting him at a residence in the area. She reported that the dispute escalated when Hunt allegedly reached into her vehicle, which she was occupying, and choked her with two hands until she momentarily lost consciousness. The woman managed to flee the location in her car immediately after regaining her breath, driving until she spotted the patrol vehicle, according to an arrest report.

Following the initial report, deputies located Hunt at a residence on Lake Drive in Century. Upon arrival, the scene was secured, and commands were issued for any occupants to exit the building.According to the report, deputies identified Hunt being inside the residence, but he refused multiple warnings to surrender, initiating a standoff that lasted more than half an hour. Eventually, Hunt complied with the commands and was taken into custody without further physical incident.

Hunt’s bond was set for $31,000.