Century Man Arrested On Drug Charges After Trespassing Report

An Century was arrested following a drug investigation that began with a trespassing complaint in Bratt.

Dustin Shelby Smith, 35, was taken into custody after a deputy responded to a call regarding a person refusing to leave a residence on Perdue where he had been staying for about a week. The subject had left the residence on foot prior to the deputy’s arrival.

While on the scene of the initial complaint, the deputy was alerted by dispatch that Smith had an active felony warrant out of Escambia County, Alabama. The deputy located Smith near the intersection of Breastworks Road and Purdue Road and, after confirming the out-of-state warrant, placed him in custody.

A subsequent search o Smith revealed a small baggie containing a white, crystal-like substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine, along with seven ephedrine tablets, according to an arrest report. A search of his backpack uncovered two glass smoking pipes with residue, a glass jar with residue, four lithium batteries, a bottle of lye cleaner, a bottle of lighter fluid, and a soft drink bottle containing an unknown brown substance, the report continues.

Deputies noted in their report that the collected items—the ephedrine, lye cleaner, lighter fluid, and lithium batteries—are components commonly used in the manufacture of methamphetamine. Smith denied manufactoruring the drug.

Smith was transported to the Escambia County Jail and booked on charges of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $4,500, but he remained jail awaiting extradition to Alabama.

He was not charged in connection with the reported trespassing incident.