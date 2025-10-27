Century First Baptist Church Celebrates 121st Anniversary

Century First Baptist Church celebrated its 121st anniversary on Sunday.

It was established in 1904 with 25 charter members. The land for the building was donated by the Alger-Sullivan Lumber Company and much of the materials used in the construction were either donated or discounted to the young church by them.

In the beginning, services were held on the second and fourth Sundays of each month. In 1947, the church began meeting every Sunday under the leadership of B.A. Hawkins.

The church continues to worship in the original building. Many renovations and improvements have been made in recent years.

Since 1904, the church has been led by 33 pastors and several interim pastors.

Sunday’s anniversary service was led by Bro. Roger Richards and featured Bro. Dan Kirkland with special music, and a churchwide dinner followed.

Pictured: The Century First Baptist Church on NorthEscambia.com photos last Thursday. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.