Century Council Sets Envisioning Town Hall Meeting

Mark your calendar, the Town of Century has set an envisioning town hall meeting for local residents to help set a plan for the future of the town.

The meeting and council work session will be held Tuesday, December 2 at 5:30 p.m. at the Century Town Hall, just prior to a regular council meeting.

Earlier this month, the Century Town Council held a workshop to discuss goals and a clear direction for the town’s future. At the meeting, council member John Bass made a recommendation to solicit input from local citizens.

