Century Blackcats Homecoming Parade Is Today

The Century Blackcats homecoming parade will be held today, October 17.

The parade line-up will be at Showalter Park from 5:00 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. and will roll at 6 p.m.

The parade will leave Showalter Park by the railroad tracks, following the route: East Hecker Road to Pinewood Avenue, Front Street to Jefferson Avenue, back to East Hecker Road to Kelly Field Road and return to Showalter Park.

There will be a fireworks show after the parade at Anthony Pleasant Park, and concessions will be available.

The Century Blackcats homecoming festivities on Saturday will begin with walk-out at 1:30 p.m. and a ceremony at 2 p.m. at Anthony Pleasant Park.