Century Approves $49K Change Order For Wastewater Treatment Plant Repair

October 8, 2025

Tuesday night was a night of rather ordinary business for the Century Town Council, including a change order authorization for more than $49,000 on a wastewater treatment plant improvement project.

The $49,645.20 change order approved by the council, along with 20 additional construction days, will remove existing concrete coating in four concrete tanks located in the 35-year-old wastewater treatment plant on Jefferson Avenue. The coating will be sandblasted or removed in a similar method, according to engineer Dale Long said. The change order will also fund the repair of a large crack discovered in a clarifier tank.

In other business, the council also approved a resolution on miscellaneous water improvements that changes the language stating the funding source will be a new account recently created for that purpose.

Pictured: Portions of the Century Wastewater Treatment Plant that need repair and removal of concrete coating, including large crack (below). Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

