Cantonment Woman Arrested On Felony Drug Charges After Traffic Stop

October 2, 2025

A routine traffic stop for a window tint violation escalated into a felony drug arrest for a passenger in Pensacola.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a silver SUV near the intersection of Pensacola Boulevard and Kenmore Road. A K-9 was deployed and alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.

A of the passenger side of the vehicle, where 27-year old Emily King, was seated, uncovered a small bag and a large purse allegedly containing drug paraphernalia, including blue straws and glass pipes with residue, according to an arrest report. Deputies said field tests of the substances in the bag were positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl.

King was charged with two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and one misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $5,500 bond.

The driver of the vehicle was issued a verbal warning for a window tint violation and driving without a license and was not arrested.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 