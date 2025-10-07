Cantonment Man Faces Felony Strangulation, Battery Charges For Allegedly Attacking Children’s Mother

A Cantonment man is charged after allegedly strangling and cutting the mother of two children.

Lamar William McDonald, 39, was charged with felony charges of aggravated domestic battery with a deadly weapon and domestic battery by strangulation.

The arrest report states that a responding deputy detained the suspect in his garage. Another deputy then made contact with the victim, the mother of the suspect’s two children, who was highly distressed and partially clothed.

The victim provided a statement alleging the assault began earlier at a sports bar. She claimed the suspect approached a vehicle she was in, forcibly pulled her out, and drove her back to their shared residence. During the drive, she was repeatedly struck and her clothing was ripped.

The assault escalated at the home, the report states.. According to the victim, after being dragged inside, McDonald grabbed a kitchen knife with sharp prongs and knocked her to the floor in the kitchen, cutting her with the knife. McDonald then allegedly climbed on top of her, wrapped his hands around her throat, constricting her airway, and threatened to kill her.

The victim told deputies that she believed her life was in danger before she managed to break free and call 911 from her vehicle. Deputies observed multiple bruises, cuts, and redness on the victim consistent with her account.

When interviewed, the suspect was read his Miranda Rights and stated he did not wish to provide information that would incriminate him, though he acknowledged being at the bar, according to the arrest report.

McDonald was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $40,000 bond.