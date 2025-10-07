Cantonment Man Charged With Battery Of Two Close Relatives

A 30-year-old Cantonment man was arrested after say he committed battery of two close relatives.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to the home in Cantonment following a 911 call reporting a male subject was having a “manic episode” and had attacked two family members.

Upon arrival, deputies located an adult female and an adult male victim, both of whom were bleeding and showed multiple injuries. The female victim suffered the most severe wounds, including a jaw that was described as “purple and extremely swollen,” believed to be broken, and head pain after reportedly being thrown forcefully to the ground where she struck her head on a bathtub. She also sustained cuts and bruises on both arms.

The male victim, who intervened after hearing screaming, was allegedly struck repeatedly in the face and arms. He suffered a swollen, bruised eye and lacerations on his arm. Both victims were transported by ambulance to Sacred Heart Hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The suspect, identified as Ryan Christoper Cramer, fled the scene on foot but was quickly located by deputies near the intersection of Kingsfield Road and Highway 297A. According to the arrest report, the suspect told deputies he became angry after smoking a cigarette and admitted to not taking his medication that day. The female victim had informed deputies that her son has schizophrenia and had not taken his medication, the report states.

Cramer was charged with felony battery domestic violence and one misdemeanor count of battery domestic violence.