Brooks Promoted, Sessions Named New Atmore Police Chief

October 15, 2025

The Atmore Police Department has a new chief after the former chief was promoted to a new position.

The now former chief Chuck Brooks was appointed as Atmore’s director of public safety, and Major Ken Sessions was promoted to police chief.

Brooks has over three decades of professional law enforcement experience, including 10 years as police chief. Sessions has worked 12 years with the department and is experienced in narcotics investigations, administration, and organizational performance.

The changes were unanimously approved Monday by the Atmore City Council. Atmore has been without a director of public safety since Glenn Carlee retired in early 2016.

Pictured: Atmore City Magistrate Kaurean Reynolds swears in new Atmore Police Chief Ken Sessions (top) and Director of Public Safety Chuck Brooks (below). Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 