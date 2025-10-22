Bonus Gallery: Northview ‘Mini Cheerleaders’, Fans And Band

October 22, 2025

The Northview High School “Mini Cheerleaders” recently had a chance to show of their newly learned skills.

The Northview Mini Chief Cheer Clinic was held back in September for participants ages 5-12. Campers learned individual cheer skills, partner stunts, and a spirit dance.

They had a chance to perform during the third quarter of last Friday night’s football game with the Northview cheerleaders.

