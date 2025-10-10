Big District Matchups Tonight For Tate And Northview

Both the Tate Aggies and Northview have big district matchups scheduled this Friday night.

Pace at Tate

The District 1-6A lead is up for grabs tonight when the Pace Patriots visit the Tate Aggies in Pete Gindl Stadium. Both teams are entering the contest at 5-1 overall, 1-0 in the district.

Tate has an extra week to prepare after a bye last Friday night, while Pace is coming off a close 20-18 win over Madison County last week.

Both teams are entering the game with key injuries. Patriots’ running back Makael Williams sprained his ankle two weeks ago against Crestview, and Tate starting quarterback Miles Delarosa suffered a season-ending ACL tear against West Florida back on September 19. In their last outing, September 26, Tate was behind 20-0 before powering back for a 29-26 win over Navarre.

Jay at Northview

The Jay Royals will travel across the river for the Battle of Highway 4 tonight against the Northview Chiefs.

Both teams are entering the game even at 1-2 in the Rural District during what has been a down season.

Northview is at 1-5 overall, coming off a 3-point loss last week to the undefeated Baker Gators in Baker’s house that left head coach Doug Vickery proud of his team’s improvement and the strong showing, even with the loss.

Both teams had significant wins over Central this year — Jay 47-7 last week and Northview 46-8 on September 12. Jay’s other win was a shutout of Lighthouse Private Christian School.

Jay beat Northview last year for the first time in seven years, and they have never defeated the Chiefs in Bratt since they began district play in 2009.

Fans know that the game may go either way, but the post-game winner will be the Whataburger in Century when both sides gather when it’s all over.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.