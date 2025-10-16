Atmore Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Shooting Incident

The Atmore Police Department arrested a local man on a charge of attempted murder following a shooting incident Wednesday that reportedly endangered the lives of residents in nearby homes.

The shooting occurred about 8:17 p.m. near the intersection of Carver Avenue and 5th Street.

Brandon James McNeal, age 29 of Atmore, was taken into custody after turning himself in to authorities. He was booked into the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center without bond.

According to the Atmore Police Department, the incident involved McNeal discharging a weapon at another individual. Police said bullets struck more than one residence in the area.

APD said McNeal is expected to face additional charges for the discharge of a firearm into an occupied building.

The scene of the shooting prompted a large-scale response from various units within the Atmore Police Department, including Patrol, the Criminal Investigation Division, the Narcotics/Vice Unit, the Crime Scene Division, and the Special Response Team (SRT).

The Escambia County (FL) Sheriff’s Office, Flomaton Police Department, Escambia County (AL) Sheriff’s Office and Poarch Creek Tribal Police assisted in the search for McNeal.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.