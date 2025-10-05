Argos Use Late 4th Quarter Drive To Stay Perfect On The Season

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. – When the Argos needed to put together its best offensive drive of the game, it produced, leading to a go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter. UWF would hold that lead to earn a 31-24 win over Northeastern State and move to 5-0 on the season.

West Florida took control of the ball with just over eight minutes remaining in the game after Northeastern scored on a 77-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 24-24. The Argos proceeded to go on a seven play, 84-yard drive for a touchdown while also chewing up four minutes of play clock.

Quarterback Marcus Stokes completed back-to-back first down passes with one going 14 yards to Mikaiah Stephenson followed by a 12-yard pass to Corey Scott. TJ Lane then broke a 37-yard run to get the Argos into the redzone. Stokes capped off the important drive with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Stephenson.

Stokes finished the game going 26-of-37 for 332 yards and four touchdowns.

FIRST HALF

UWF scored all 17 of their first half points in the second quarter. Northeastern was the first to score late in the first quarter. On the first drive of the second quarter Stokes connected with Tyree Holloway on a 46-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 7-7. The Argo defense then forced a turnover on downs with two straight tackles for loss when the Riverhawks needed just a yard for the first down.

A key component to the win on Saturday was the UWF rush defense which allowed no rushing yards for the hosts. NSU had 17 rush attempts for 0 yards on the day.

After the fourth down stop the Argos used the positive field position to punch in another touchdown with tight end Jake Robinette catching a 10-yard pass for the TD.

The Riverhawks had the answer with a long touchdown pass to tight end Cam Woods to tie the game. Woods led the home team with three touchdowns.

Both teams in their final possessions of the half converted on a field goal to leave the game tied 17-17 heading into the halftime break.

SECOND HALF

With the teams going punch-for-punch it was the Argos special teams that made the big play early in the fourth quarter.

After a scoreless third quarter, the Riverhawks began the fourth quarter in UWF territory and lined up for a field goal to take a 20-17 lead. Chester Fearon was able to get a hand on the 43-yard kick giving the Argos the ball back at their own 26-yard line.

The UWF offense responded with a go-ahead touchdown on a 23-yard pass from Stokes to Holloway. It was his second receiving touchdown of the day.

Following the game-winning drive by the Argos the Riverhawks had just over four minutes to produce a tying drive. But it was Fearon who stepped up again with an interception at the goal line.

NSU forced a quick stop on the defense forcing UWF to punt with less than a minute remaining in regulation. Punter Michael Shine delivered a 54-yard punt to pin the Riverhawks back in their own territory. Walker Robinson gave the final blow with an interception to close out the game.

KEY PERFORMANCES

Marcus Stokes went 26-of-37 for 332 yards and 4 touchdowns

TJ Lane rushed for 88 yards on 14 attempts

Tyree Holloway had 5 receptions for 113 yards and 2 touchdowns

Corey Scott led the team with 9 catches (96 yards)

Ja’Kobe Clinton led the team with 10 tackles including 4 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. He also added a pass breakup.

Chester Fearon had a kick block and an interception

Walker Robinson made 5 tackles and had an interception

Brogan Woeber was 4-for-4 on XP and made a 21-yard kick

Tyler Patterson had 5-of-6 kickoffs for a touchback

Michael Shine had 3 punts for an average of 47 yards

UP NEXT

The 5-0 Argos will be back at home on Saturday, Oct. 11 at 4 p.m. for a homecoming game against Chowan.