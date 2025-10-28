‘A Tragic Misunderstanding’ — Sheriff Details Accidental Shooting Of Walnut Hill Teen

A 16-year-old remains in critical condition after being accidentally shot in the chest early Sunday morning in Walnut Hill. Another teen is facing charges, but he is not charged with the shooting itself.

Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons told NorthEscambia.com Monday afternoon that another 16-year-old took a weapon that belonged to his sister’s boyfriend out of the glove compartment of her car without permission.

“He and another 16-year-old were talking about the gun, and they thought if they removed the magazine the gun was empty,” he said. “And, unfortunately, that was a tragic misunderstanding on their part because one round was left in the chamber and that was the shot that went off when he pointed it at the 16-year-old victim.”

It happened at a gathering at a home around 12:05 a.m. Sunday near South Highway 99 and Morgan Road.

The victim was airlifted by LifeFlight helicopter to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola. His mother has posted on social media that he has undergone surgeries and is continuing to fight for his life.

The sheriff said witnesses, the suspect, and the victim gave corroborating statements.

“Even the victim said to point the gun and pull the trigger for whatever reason,” Simmons said. “There’s obviously a lesson here, a very serious lesson here that had very serious consequences.”

The teen who discharged the 10mm semi-automatic weapon has been charged with grand theft of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a minor.