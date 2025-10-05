$5.2 Million Highway 90 Resurfacing Project Set To Begin

October 30, 2025

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) will soon begin a $5.2 million resurfacing project on Highway 90 from the Escambia River Bridge to Woodbine Road (County Road 197A) in  Santa Rosa County.

This project also includes:

  • Stormwater management enhancements.
  • Guardrail installation.
  • New signing and pavement markings.

During construction, drivers may encounter minor traffic shifts and periodic lane closures between 8 p.m. and 5:30 a.m.

The project is scheduled for completion in early 2027.

Written by William Reynolds 

 