$5.2 Million Highway 90 Resurfacing Project Set To Begin
October 30, 2025
The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) will soon begin a $5.2 million resurfacing project on Highway 90 from the Escambia River Bridge to Woodbine Road (County Road 197A) in Santa Rosa County.
This project also includes:
- Stormwater management enhancements.
- Guardrail installation.
- New signing and pavement markings.
During construction, drivers may encounter minor traffic shifts and periodic lane closures between 8 p.m. and 5:30 a.m.
The project is scheduled for completion in early 2027.
Comments