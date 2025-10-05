$5.2 Million Highway 90 Resurfacing Project Set To Begin

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) will soon begin a $5.2 million resurfacing project on Highway 90 from the Escambia River Bridge to Woodbine Road (County Road 197A) in Santa Rosa County.

This project also includes:

Stormwater management enhancements.

Guardrail installation.

New signing and pavement markings.

During construction, drivers may encounter minor traffic shifts and periodic lane closures between 8 p.m. and 5:30 a.m.

The project is scheduled for completion in early 2027.