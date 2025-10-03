Chili Fundraiser To Benefit Escambia Public Schools Foundation

October 29, 2025

The Escambia County Public Schools Foundation will be hosting its annual chili cook-off on Saturday, November 1..

This year’s cook-off will be held at Fountain Park, 300 E. Zaragoza Street, in downtown Pensacola adjacent to Seville Square. The event will start at noon and run until 3:00 pm.

Proceeds from this year’s chili cook-off will be used for the Tools for Teachers program, which provides free classroom supplies to all educators in Escambia County Public Schools.

“This event brings the community together for a fun afternoon that benefits the students and teachers in our district,” said Escambia Public Schools Foundation Executive Director Jo McArthur.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased by visiting the Foundation website or by texting CHILI to 850-930-9939. Tickets can also be purchased at the event. Tickets will allow you to sample a dozen different chilis, and also gets you a drink and dessert. Kids 10 and under are free.

Visitors will be able to enjoy performances by the bands from Ransom Middle School and Bailey Middle School.  ECPS Teacher of the Year Kelly Reed will serve as a judge.

