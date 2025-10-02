Free ‘Jazz In The Can’ Concert Saturday In Cantonment

October 3, 2025

Jazz in the Can will be held Saturday evening in Cantonment.

The event will feature Jordan Chase Torrez, an R&B, pop and soul singer that competed on the 2022 season of American Idol.

Admission is free for the 5-7 p.m. event at Carver Park, 208 Webb Street in Cantonment. Attendees are encouraged to being a lawn chair.

The event is sponsored by the Floyd Family in memory of Truth for Youth founder Rev. John Powell who passed away on July 10 at age 73.

Truth for Youth is non-profit with a mission to create and provide educational, recreational, cultural, and social programs for youth ages 6-16 in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 