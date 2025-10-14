14 Tate High Students Recognized For Perfect State Standardized Assessment Scores

Fourteen Tate High School students have been recognized for achieving perfect scores on the 2025 state standardized assessments.

“These students exemplify what it means to strive for excellence,” said Principal Laura Touchstone. “Earning a perfect score is a rare and remarkable achievement, and we are incredibly proud of the focus and determination each of these students demonstrated. They serve as an inspiration to their peers and show us all what can be achieved through dedication and hard work.”

The following Tate High students earned perfect scores:

Ja’lon Rodgers – FAA Biology EOC and FAA U.S. History EOC

Kira Kimmons – Biology EOC

Kendra McDonald – FAST ELA Reading Assessment

Henry Merritt – Biology EOC

Joerel Moore – Biology EOC

Marcus Cooper – U.S. History EOC

Tristan Crumm – U.S. History EOC

Zion Hardaway – U.S. History EOC

Charlie McMillian – Biology EOC

Oliver Ortez – U.S. History EOC

Callum Posey – U.S. History EOC

Ethan Rezaie – U.S. History EOC

Elijah Scott – U.S. History EOC

Beatrice Tosi – U.S. History EOC

Pictured (L-R) Tate High School Principal Laura Touchstone, Ja’lon Rodgers, Kira Kimmons, Joerel Moore, Tristan Crumm, Charlie McMillian, Callum Posey, Ethan Rezaie, and Elijah Scott. Not pictured: Beatrice Tosi (2024-2025 foreign exchange student), Kendra McDonald, Henry Merritt, Marcus Cooper, Zion Hardaway, and Oliver Ortez. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.