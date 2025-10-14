14 Tate High Students Recognized For Perfect State Standardized Assessment Scores

October 3, 2025

Fourteen Tate High School students have been recognized for achieving perfect scores on the 2025 state standardized assessments.

“These students exemplify what it means to strive for excellence,” said Principal Laura Touchstone. “Earning a perfect score is a rare and remarkable achievement, and we are incredibly proud of the focus and determination each of these students demonstrated. They serve as an inspiration to their peers and show us all what can be achieved through dedication and hard work.”

The following Tate High students earned perfect scores:

  • Ja’lon Rodgers – FAA Biology EOC and FAA U.S. History EOC
  • Kira Kimmons – Biology EOC
  • Kendra McDonald – FAST ELA Reading Assessment
  • Henry Merritt – Biology EOC
  • Joerel Moore – Biology EOC
  • Marcus Cooper – U.S. History EOC
  • Tristan Crumm – U.S. History EOC
  • Zion Hardaway – U.S. History EOC
  • Charlie McMillian – Biology EOC
  • Oliver Ortez – U.S. History EOC
  • Callum Posey – U.S. History EOC
  • Ethan Rezaie – U.S. History EOC
  • Elijah Scott – U.S. History EOC
  • Beatrice Tosi – U.S. History EOC

Pictured (L-R) Tate High School Principal Laura Touchstone, Ja’lon Rodgers, Kira Kimmons, Joerel Moore, Tristan Crumm, Charlie McMillian, Callum Posey, Ethan Rezaie, and Elijah Scott. Not pictured: Beatrice Tosi (2024-2025 foreign exchange student), Kendra McDonald, Henry Merritt, Marcus Cooper, Zion Hardaway, and Oliver Ortez. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FEATURE TOP STORY, FRONT TOP, Features 

 