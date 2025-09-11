Woman Charged With Election Petition Fraud In Local Counties

A 24-year-old Miami woman has been charged with 72 counts each of petition fraud and perjury by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The FDLE investigation into Jessica Sonia Humphreys began in January 2023 when agents received information from the Escambia County Supervisor of Elections about what appeared to be numerous fraudulent petitions related to the constitutional amendment regarding marijuana use. The fraudulent petitions were submitted by Humphreys who was a paid petition gatherer for “Smart and Safe Florida”. The investigation revealed that 38 counts of petition fraud.

During the investigation, FDLE agents also contacted the Santa Rosa County Supervisor Elections (SOE) and inquired about any petitions that may have been submitted by Humphreys in their county. The SOE notified the investigators about several potentially fraudulent petitions submitted by Humphreys and ultimately revealed that Humphreys had submitted 34 petitions using fictitious names.

FDLE agents contacted Humphreys at her residence in Miami Gardens and she confirmed she was a paid petition gatherer for several counties in North Florida, including Escambia and Santa Rosa.

In November 2023, FDLE agents obtained two arrest warrants for Humphreys: one for the crimes committed in Escambia County and one for the crimes committed in Santa Rosa County.

On January 29, 2024, the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Humphreys on 34 counts of petition fraud and 34 counts of perjury derived from the FDLE arrest warrant issued for the Santa Rosa County crimes. Humphreys posted bail and failed to appear in the scheduled court hearing.

On August 15, 2025, the Coral Springs Police Department arrested Humphreys during a traffic stop on 38 counts of petition fraud and 38 counts of perjury based on the FDLE arrest warrant issued for her Escambia County crimes. She was transported to the Broward County Jail and later extradited to the Escambia County Jail. She will also face charges for her failure to appear at her Santa Rosa County court hearing.

The Office of the State Attorney, First Judicial Circuit, is prosecuting the case.