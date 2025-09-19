What To Know: Tate and Northview Homecoming Parades Today

Today is homecoming for both the Northview Chiefs and the Tate Aggies. Both schools have homecoming parades today, but only the Northview parade will travel on public roads.

Northview High School

The Northview High School Homecoming Parade will take place this afternoon in Bratt.

The parade will line up at noon and begin at 12:30 p.m. from Northview High School. It will travel east on Highway 4, before turning on Bratt Road by the Travis Nelson Park, around the park to Ashcraft Road to Highway 99, travel north past Bratt Elementary School, turn back onto Highway 4, and end at Northview.

The parade and throws officially begin when it reaches Bratt Elementary School, so Ashcraft and Bratt roads are not official viewing locations. West Highway 4, Bratt Road, Ashcraft Road, and North Highway 99 will all be closed in the area of the parade.

Tate High School

The Tate Homecoming Parade will kick off a night full of energy, Aggie pride, and family fun at 6 p.m. in Pete Gindl Stadium.

“With a lineup of almost 20 entries, including Tate’s AJROTC, Cheer program, FFA program, the Showband of the South, and many others, this family-friendly parade is one you don’t want to miss,” organizers said.

The Tate parade takes place entirely in the football stadium with fans in the bleachers; there are no road closures.

Pictured: Last year’s Tate High School Homecoming Parade. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.