West Quintette Work Delayed, Road Will Likely Remain Closed Until Early November

West Quintette Road is now expected to remain closed into early November.

About 950 feet of West Quintette Road has been closed since July 18 and was originally estimated to be ready to reopen on September 6. However, a storm drain installation project underway along West Quintette Road has been extended, and a detour is expected to remain in place until early November.

“Work associated with the West Quintette Road detour is expected to be completed in early November, weather permitting. The project was delayed due to unforeseen conditions during construction, including utility conflicts and coordination,” Kaycee Lagarde, Escambia County strategic communications director, told NorthEscambia.com on Wednesday. “The public’s patience is appreciated as crews work diligently to complete this project as soon as possible.”

The Quintette Road work is part of a $2.5 million project that has been underway since late March on Stacey Road. The purpose of this project is to replace the undersized drainage infrastructure from the northwest corner of Stacey Road and Quintette Road to the outfall approximately three quarters of a mile south on the east side of Stacey Road.

The project includes replacing the existing system with approximately 350 feet of 4-foot x 10-foot box culvert, and will include the installation of 100 feet of a 10-foot-wide paved concrete ditch upstream of the existing system, reconstruction of about three-quarters of a mile of Stacey Road, milling and resurfacing the intersection of Stacey Road and Quintette Road, and regrading the existing downstream ditch.

While West Quintette Road is expected to reopen in early November, it is likely that Stacey Road will remain closed for an additional period of time.

NorthEscambia.com photos and graphic, click to enlarge.