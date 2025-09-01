Wahoos Fall Short In Extras, Lose Homestand Finale

Blue Wahoos reliever Nigel Belgrave had just finished a clean ninth inning with three strikeouts.

But when Sunday’s game went into extra innings, an opposite result unfolded.

Chattanooga produced a 5-run rally in the 10th against Belgrave for a 7-2 victory, giving the Lookouts the series win at Blue Wahoos Stadium and putting a big dent into the Blue Wahoos’ postseason chances.

This game had breezed with solid pitching on both sides and was tied 2-2 heading into the seventh inning. The Blue Wahoos, however, could not generate a go-ahead run and it proved costly.

The Lookouts, who won the Southern League North Division first half race, took four of the seven games in this week-long series. The loss dropped the Blue Wahoos (29-28 in second half, 63-63 overall) four games behind the Montgomery Biscuits in the South Division race.

The Biscuits won their ninth consecutive game Sunday to surge into a commanding lead with 12 games left in the season. They also hold the tiebreaker against the Blue Wahoos if the second half ends that way.

Earlier in Sunday’s game, the Blue Wahoos got a solid start from Jacob Miller, who allowed just two runs, one walk through six innings. They received two shutout innings from new reliever Jack Sellinger.

But their offense sputtered. After Fenwick Trimble hit a two-run homer in the first inning, the Blue Wahoos had just three hits, all singles, the rest of the game.

Their best chance for a go-ahead run occurred in the sixth inning when Payton Green reached on an error and Emaarion Boyd was hit by a pitch with one out. Colby Shade and Spencer Bramwell both struck out to end the inning.

In the final three innings of regulation play, the Blue Wahoos had just two baserunners on walks.

The Lookouts were retired with on consecutive strikeouts in the eighth and ninth innings.

But in the 10th with a placement runner on second, Edwin Arroyo hit a slow roller that stayed fair to put runners on the corners. Lou Balcazar doubled in a run. The Blue Wahoos chose to intentionally walk top hitter Cam Collier. Ruben Ibarra, who won a game earlier in the week, blasted a bases-clearing double to blow out the game.

The Blue Wahoos will travel on Monday to Biloxi, Mississippi for a Labor Day Monday night game (6:35 p.m.) against the Biloxi Shuckers, winners of the first half division race. The teams will have Tuesday as an off-day, then play Wednesday through Sunday to finish the six-game series.

The Blue Wahoos end their regular season schedule at home beginning on Sept. 9 against the Columbus Clingstones.