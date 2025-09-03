Two Escambia Men Facing Federal Methamphetamine Charges

Two Escambia County men are charged in a federal indictment with a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Ronald Dale White, 39, and Darius Rafael Whisler, 33, were indicted by a federal grand jury, charging them with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and multiple counts of distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. Ronald White was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Both were arraigned in federal court last week and are set for trial October 6 before U.S. District Judge M. Casey Rodgers in Pensacola.

If convicted, White and Whisler face up to life imprisonment.