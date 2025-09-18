Town Of Century Approves New Logo

The Town of Century has approved a new town logo.

The logo, which will also be used as an official seal, will be used on town documents, signage, websites, and eventually vehicles. Stationery, signage, and digital materials will be updated over time to keep costs minimal.

“An official seal will strengthen the Town’s identity and ensure consistent branding in its official capacity,” a resolution approved by the Town Council stated.

The logo was designed by Emily Black of Flomaton for $250.