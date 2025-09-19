Tonight’s High School Football Schedule

Here’s a look at upcoming Friday night high school football games from the North Escambia area, along with Thursday night scores.

FLORIDA

West Florida and Tate [Preview...]

Holmes County at Northview [Preview...]

Jay at Chipley

Washington at Gulf Breeze

Panama City Mosley at Escambia

Pensacola Catholic at Jackson Providence

Navarre at Milton

Andalusia at Pace

Pine Forest – Bye

Pensacola High – Bye

Central – Bye

ALABAMA