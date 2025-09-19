Tonight’s High School Football Schedule
September 19, 2025
Here’s a look at upcoming Friday night high school football games from the North Escambia area, along with Thursday night scores.
FLORIDA
- West Florida and Tate [Preview...]
- Holmes County at Northview [Preview...]
- Jay at Chipley
- Washington at Gulf Breeze
- Panama City Mosley at Escambia
- Pensacola Catholic at Jackson Providence
- Navarre at Milton
- Andalusia at Pace
- Pine Forest – Bye
- Pensacola High – Bye
- Central – Bye
ALABAMA
- Bayside Academy at Flomaton
- Escambia Academy at Coosa Valley
- St. Michael Catholic at Escambia County (Atmore)
- T.R. Miller at Hillcrest (Evergreen)
- Marianna at W.S. Neal
