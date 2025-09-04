Thursday Night Football: Tate Aggies Host PHS Tonight

September 4, 2025

The Tate Aggies will host the Pensacola High Tigers Thursday night.

The Aggies (2-0) are coming off a 48-13 win over Gulf Breeze last Friday night and a season opening 21-7 defeat of Fort Walton Beach. Meanwhile, PHS Tigers sit at 0-2 , outscored by a total of 70-6 by Pine Forest and Milton.

Last week, Tanner Clark rushed for 151 yards for the Aggies on just 15 carries, and quarterback Miles Delarosa threw for 140 yards and four touchdowns.

Thursday night is Senior Night for the Aggies with kickoff at 7 p.m.  Tickets are available on GoFan, and parking is $3 cash.

Pictured: Tate quarterback Miles Delarosa hands off to Tanner Clark against Fort Walton Beach on August 22. NorthEscambia.com file photo.

