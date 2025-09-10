Tate Volleyball Sweeps Choctaw in Road Victories

In a clean sweep Tuesday night for Tate volleyball, all three Aggies teams came away with victories on the road against Choctaw.

Tate 3, Choctaw 1

The Tate High Aggies varsity volleyball team mounted a spirited comeback to defeat Choctaw in four sets on Tuesday night.

After dropping the second set, the Aggies responded with tenacity, taking the third and fourth sets to seal the victory. The final scores were 25-21, 19-25, 25-23, and 25-23.

Up next, the Tate Aggies will travel to Pace on Thursday night.

Tate 2, Choctaw 1 (JV)

The Tate High Aggies JV volleyball team showcased their determination in a three-set victory over Choctaw on Tuesday night.

After a strong start, the Aggies took the first set with a score of 25-21. Choctaw fought back fiercely in the second set, evening the match with a 25-18 win. In the deciding third set, Tate’s players rallied and dominated the court, securing a decisive 15-12 victory to clinch the match.

Tate 2, Choctaw 1 (Freshmen)

The Tate High Aggies freshmen volleyball team overcame an early deficit to defeat Choctaw in a hard-fought, three-set match on Tuesday night.

After dropping the first set in a nail-biter, 25-23, the Aggies rallied with strong play in the second, winning 25-21. The momentum carried into the final and decisive set, ultimately taking the set 18-16 to win the match.