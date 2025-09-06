Tate Varsity Sweeps West Florida In Straight Sets, JV Fall To The Lady Jags

September 6, 2025

The Tate Aggies varsity swept three straight from West Florida Friday night at Tate, while the Aggies JV slipped to the Jags.

Tate 2, West Florida 0

The Tate Aggies varsity volleyball team secured a commanding clean sweep against the West Florida Jaguars on Friday night at Tate. After a slow start, the Aggies found their rhythm in the first set, winning 25-16. They continued their dominance in the second set, holding off a late Jaguars push to win 25-20. The third set was a masterclass in teamwork and execution, with the Aggies taking a convincing 25-11 victory to seal the match.

Next week, the Aggies will travel to Escambia on Monday, Choctawhatchee on Tuesday, and Pace on Friday.

West Florida 2, Tate 1 (JV)

After a tough first-set 13-25 Aggies loss to West Florida in junior varsity action, Tate rallied with a thrilling 27-25 victory in the second set. The JV Aggies carried that momentum into the deciding third set, but West Florida held on to win 16-14 to take the match.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 