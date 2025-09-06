Tate Varsity Sweeps West Florida In Straight Sets, JV Fall To The Lady Jags

The Tate Aggies varsity swept three straight from West Florida Friday night at Tate, while the Aggies JV slipped to the Jags.

Tate 2, West Florida 0

The Tate Aggies varsity volleyball team secured a commanding clean sweep against the West Florida Jaguars on Friday night at Tate. After a slow start, the Aggies found their rhythm in the first set, winning 25-16. They continued their dominance in the second set, holding off a late Jaguars push to win 25-20. The third set was a masterclass in teamwork and execution, with the Aggies taking a convincing 25-11 victory to seal the match.

Next week, the Aggies will travel to Escambia on Monday, Choctawhatchee on Tuesday, and Pace on Friday.

West Florida 2, Tate 1 (JV)

After a tough first-set 13-25 Aggies loss to West Florida in junior varsity action, Tate rallied with a thrilling 27-25 victory in the second set. The JV Aggies carried that momentum into the deciding third set, but West Florida held on to win 16-14 to take the match.