Tate High’s Morgan Landreneau Named Beyond START Mentor of the Month

September 17, 2025

Escambia County Public Schools’ Professional Learning Department had recognized Morgan Landreneau of Tate High School as the September Beyond START Mentor of the Month.

“Morgan exemplifies the spirit of mentorship by providing consistent guidance, encouragement, and instructional support to the teachers she serves. Her dedication ensures that our alternative certification pathway educators feel welcomed, prepared, and empowered to succeed in the classroom,” Principal Laura Touchstone said.

“Through her commitment to building strong relationships and modeling best practices, Morgan is making a lasting impact on both her colleagues and the students of Tate High School. We are grateful for her leadership, positivity, and willingness to go above and beyond in supporting our mission of excellence in education,” Touchstone added.

Beyond START provides school-based mentors for alternatively certified teachers in their second year and beyond. The mentors serve as support for those teachers and help them to complete their requirements towards a professional certification.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 