Tate High’s Morgan Landreneau Named Beyond START Mentor of the Month

Escambia County Public Schools’ Professional Learning Department had recognized Morgan Landreneau of Tate High School as the September Beyond START Mentor of the Month.

“Morgan exemplifies the spirit of mentorship by providing consistent guidance, encouragement, and instructional support to the teachers she serves. Her dedication ensures that our alternative certification pathway educators feel welcomed, prepared, and empowered to succeed in the classroom,” Principal Laura Touchstone said.

“Through her commitment to building strong relationships and modeling best practices, Morgan is making a lasting impact on both her colleagues and the students of Tate High School. We are grateful for her leadership, positivity, and willingness to go above and beyond in supporting our mission of excellence in education,” Touchstone added.

Beyond START provides school-based mentors for alternatively certified teachers in their second year and beyond. The mentors serve as support for those teachers and help them to complete their requirements towards a professional certification.

