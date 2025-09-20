Tate High School Crowns Homecoming Queen Destiny Moorer (With Photo Gallery)

Friday night, Tate High School crowned Homecoming Queen Destiny Moorer. First runner-up to the queen was Taylor Dyer, and second runner-up was McKenna Lister.

For a homecoming queen and court photo gallery, click here.

Look for photo galleries over the next few days from the homecoming parade, cheerleaders, student section, fans and more.

Tate’s homecoming king will be named at Saturday night’s dance.

Pictured above: (L-R) First runner-up Taylor Dyer, Homecoming Queen Destiny Moorer, and second runner-up McKenna Lister. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.