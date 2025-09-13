Tate High AJROTC Honors 9/11 Victims

September 13, 2025

by C/CPT James Hewett, Aggie Battalion, Public Relations Officer (S-5)

On September 11, 2025, J.M. Tate High School’s Army JROTC program held a memorial ceremony to honor and remember the lives lost during the attacks on September 11, 2001. The ceremony consisted of a wreath being placed at the foot of a half-staff American flag at 8:15am. For the remainder of the school day, sixteen cadets served twenty minute shifts dressed in their Class A uniform. They walked with intention marking twenty-one steps and twenty-one second pauses at each passing of the wreath. This presentation lasted continuously for six hours and was a sight to behold. Tate High School appreciates the dedication of their AJROTC Cadets and instructors, MAJ Hill and MSG Kyser, for what they have done to engage our campus community in commemorating the 24th anniversary of 9/11.

For more photos, click here.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.


