Tate Aggies Volleyball Takes Three From Navarre

The Tate High School varsity, JV, and freshman volleyball teams all defeated Navarre Tuesday evening.

Tate 3, Navarre 1 (Varsity)

The Tate High School varsity volleyball team secured a hard-fought home victory against the Navarre Raiders on Tuesday evening, winning the match 3-1.

Navarre came out strong, taking the first set with a score of 25-22. However, Tate responded winning the second set 25-20 to even the score. The Aggies’ momentum carried through, and they went on to win the next two sets, 25-17 and 25-19, sealing the victory over the Raiders.

Up next, the Aggies will heald to Milton on Thursday.

Tate 2, Navarre 1 (JV)

In a hard-fought battle on their home court, the Tate High School junior varsity volleyball team faced off against the Navarre Raiders on Tuesday evening. The match was a back-and-forth affair that went all three sets with Tate taking the win.

Navarre took the first set with a score of 25-21, putting the Aggies on their heels. However, Tate responded in the second set, bouncing back to secure a 25-22 victory and tie the match at one set apiece.

With the game on the line, the Aggies came out strong in the final set, dominating the Raiders with their powerful offense and solid defense. Tate decisively won the third set 15-10.

Tate 2, Navarre 0 (Freshmen)

It was a 2-0 sweep for the freshmen Aggies over Navarre.

In the first set, Tate dominated 25-14, and they closed out the match with a 25-17 victory.