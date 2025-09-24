Tate Aggies Volleyball Takes Three From Navarre

September 24, 2025

The Tate High School varsity, JV, and freshman volleyball teams all defeated Navarre Tuesday evening.

Tate 3, Navarre 1 (Varsity)

The Tate High School varsity volleyball team secured a hard-fought home victory against the Navarre Raiders on Tuesday evening, winning the match 3-1.

Navarre came out strong, taking the first set with a score of 25-22. However, Tate responded winning the second set 25-20 to even the score. The Aggies’ momentum carried through, and they went on to win the next two sets, 25-17 and 25-19, sealing the victory over the Raiders.

Up next, the Aggies will heald to Milton on Thursday.

Tate 2, Navarre 1 (JV)

In a hard-fought battle on their home court, the Tate High School junior varsity volleyball team faced off against the Navarre Raiders on Tuesday evening. The match was a back-and-forth affair that went all three sets with Tate taking the win.

Navarre took the first set with a score of 25-21, putting the Aggies on their heels. However, Tate responded in the second set, bouncing back to secure a 25-22 victory and tie the match at one set apiece.

With the game on the line, the Aggies came out strong in the final set, dominating the Raiders with their powerful offense and solid defense. Tate decisively won the third set 15-10.

Tate 2, Navarre 0 (Freshmen)

It was a 2-0 sweep for the freshmen Aggies over Navarre.

In the first set, Tate dominated 25-14, and they closed out the match with a 25-17 victory.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 