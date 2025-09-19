Tate Aggies Varsity, JV Blank PHS In Straight Sets

September 19, 2025

In a clean sweep for the Tate High School volleyball program, both the varsity and junior varsity teams secured strong victories over the Pensacola High Tigers Thursday evening.

Tate 3, PHS 0

The Tate Aggies Varsity volleyball team swept their match in three straight sets over the Pensacola High Tigers

The Aggies took the first set 25-11, the second 25-10, and closed out the match with a 25-12 win in the third set.

Tate 2, PHS 0 (JV)

The Tate High School Aggies Junior Varsity volleyball team also swept their match against the Pensacola High Tigers Thursday evening. The Aggies took a decisive victory in two sets.

The JV Aggies defeated the Tigers with set scores of 25-19 and 25-17, completing a clean sweep for the Tate volleyball program on the road.

