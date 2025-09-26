Tate Aggies Clean Sweep Milton In Commanding Performance

The Tate Aggies volleyball program dominated on the road Thursday, securing a clean sweep across all three matches against the Milton Panthers.

Tate 3, Milton 0

The Tate High School varsity volleyball team secured a three-set sweep against the Milton Panthers Thursday evening with scores of 25-21, 25-10, and 25-14.

Tate 2, Milton 0 (JV)

The Tate High School JV volleyball team defeated the Milton Panthers Thursday in Milton, winning in two quick sets with scores of 25-18 and 25-20.

Tate 2, Milton 0 (Freshmen)

The Tate High School freshmen volleyball team earned a decisive win Thursday evening, defeating the Milton Panthers in two sets. The Aggies secured a dominant 25-12 victory in the first set, followed by a strong 25-11 performance to close out the match.