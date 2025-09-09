Tate Aggies Boys Golf Outpaces 21 Teams to Win Byron Nathan Memorial Tourney

The Tate High Aggies boys golf team won the Byron Nathan Memorial Golf Tournament on Monday at Stonebrook Golf Club. The Aggies finished first out of 21 teams and 104 individual golfers with an impressive team score of 291.

It was a strong day for individual performances as well. Baylor Touchstone earned low medalist honors with a standout round of 67, finishing five under par. Jacob Drysdale tied for fifth with a solid 72, while Jaxson Thomason posted a 75 and Parker Hassell finished with a 77.

For more photos, click here.

The Aggies boys golf team is coached by Christian Griffitts.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.