Susan Gay Harmon Meadows

Susan Gay Harmon Meadows, a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and teacher, passed away peacefully on September 06, 2025. She was 88 years old.

Born on September 22, 1936, Susan lived a life marked by love, faith, and music. A gifted educator, she shared her passion for music with countless children as a kindergarten music teacher at Smoke Rise Baptist Church in Stone Mountain, Georgia, where she taught for more than 30 years. Her gentle spirit, patience, and creativity touched the lives of generations of students and their families.

Susan met the love of her life, Merrill Lamar Meadows, while attending Mercer University in Macon, Georgia. They were married soon after and shared over 50 years together, raising a family and building a life filled with devotion and joy. The couple first made their home in Atlanta before moving to Tucker, Georgia, where they raised their son and became deeply rooted in their community. Later in life, Susan moved to Cantonment, Florida, where she continued to surround herself with family and faith.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Lamar, who passed away on December 25, 2015; her mother, Vivian Callahan; as well as several cherished aunts and an uncle.

Susan is survived by her son, Christopher David Meadows; his wife, her loving daughter-in-law, Marilee Waller Meadows; four grandchildren who were the pride and joy of her late years; sister, Linda Callahan of Oregon, who shared a lifetime of memories and love with her.

Those who knew Susan will remember her as a woman of kindness, grace, and unwavering faith. She found joy in music, teaching, and the simple blessing of time with her family. Her legacy lives on through the many students she inspired, the family she nurtured, and the friends who loved her.

In memory of Susan, the family requests that donations be made to the charity of your choice.

Faith Chapel Funeral Home North, 1000 South Highway 29, Cantonment, is entrusted with arrangements.