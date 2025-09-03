Sunny Hot Days, Mild Nights Ahead

A high pressure system will remain in control over the next few days, bringing a stretch of clear, sunny weather to the North Escambia area. Temperatures will steadily climb, reaching the low 90s by Friday. Expect light winds and comfortable nights, making for ideal conditions to enjoy the outdoors.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.